ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity soccer team notched their fourth win of the abbreviated fall season on Tuesday evening.
The undefeated Hornets earned the 3-2 victory over the MVU Thunderbirds in overtime on a goal scored by Erin Diette.
"MVU always plays 100 percent, and they're always a difficult team," said Diette.
"Hats off to them. I honestly think they played a better game than we did tonight. They are always pushing, and they're going to try to win just as hard as we are."
Diette's goal, scored with less than two minutes on the clock in OT, brought a roar of approval from the Enosburg sideline.
MVU's Ava Hubbard scored the first goal of the game, breaking a deadlock that lasted deep into the first half.
Enosburg's Gabby Spaulding, who's contributed regularly to the Hornet's offense this season, tied the game with three minutes remaining in the half.
Destinee Pidgeon put the T-birds ahead in the second, but Erin Diette struck with thirty minutes on the clock to knot the score a second time.
Both teams took the field with enthusiasm as overtime began, but the Hornets prevailed on Diette's clutch goal.
"Erin's got good foot skills, and she sees the field well. She does a great job out there on the wing," said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
"MVU's a good team; they're aggressive, and they put the pressure on us. But the girls came out on top."
"It was a well-played game. It seems like every time we play these girls up here, we're in overtime," said MVU coach Roy Adams.
"We had our chances; it was an evenly played game throughout the whole time. I'm very proud of the girls; they fought hard."
