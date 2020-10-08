RICHFORD — The Enosburg Hornets girls' soccer team is making the most of a short season.
Led by a talented group of seniors, Sophie Burns, Megan Severance, Michaela Chase, Emma Gervais, Lexus Conger, Erin Diette, and Hannah Loiselle, the Hornets have tallied 24 goals in three games and allowed only one.
On Thursday, against the Division IV Richford Rockets, the Hornet offense secured a 14-0 victory on goals from five different scorers, including defender, Emily Adams.
The late-game goal by Adam's was her first varsity goal.
"All the girls were so excited for Emily, and it was pretty impressive!" said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
"We moved her up online, and in less than a minute, she scored a goal."
Burns, new to the coaching position this year, has been pleased with the progression he's seeing.
"The girls played really well tonight. They stepped up today, and they keep improving every game," said Burns.
"It was fun to watch from the start tonight. They made good cuts, good passes, and the offense stepped it up again."
The DIII Hornets will face DII opponent, MVU, on Tuesday, October 13, at Enosburg.
"The game against MVU will be a good test for us," said Burns. "We will prepare ourselves; the girls want this game."
Enosburg's goals were scored by Sophie Burns (6), Erin Diette (3), Michaela Chase (2), Kayla Gervais (2), and Emily Adams.
