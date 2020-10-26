ENOSBURG — On Saturday, October 24, the Flying Turtles of Vermont Commons School visited Enosburg Falls High School for their season finale.
This was supposed to be an away match for the Hornets, but due to scheduling difficulties, EFHS hosted the VCS senior game.
The EFHS/VCS volleyball pairing is the oldest in the state, with this being the fourteenth consecutive year the schools have met on the volleyball court.
Before the match, the VCS coach, Peter Goff, recognized the graduating players from EFHS and VCS.
The weather was not ideal for volleyball. The match started in pouring rain with gusty winds and dropping temperatures.
In the opening girls match, in order to give everyone playing time in the last match of the season, both teams alternated playing varsity players in some sets and JV players in others. VCS squeaked out a close match 3-2 (11-25, 25-13, 15-25, 25-8, 15-6).
EFHS senior Katie Ovitt had the best serving game of her career, recording 9 aces. Her underhand floater was the right serve for the windy conditions. Freshmen Erica Goodhue, Makenna Lovelette, and Lilly Robtoy combined for six more aces between them.
Following the girls match, the boys took to the court. The rain stopped before the match, but the temperature hovered in the low forties and the wind continued to affect play. The Hornets won 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22).
Landon Blake led Ensobrug with 7 kills, 7 assists, Devyn Gleason: 7 kills, Owen Mckinstry: 6 kills, 2 blocks, Nathaniel Robtoy: 3 aces, 4 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs
“It's always a highlight of our season to play Vermont Commons. Usually we do it twice, for our homecoming and their homecoming. This year, because of our abbreviated schedule, we only got to play once," said Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy.
"Even though the weather was nasty, we toughed it out. As always, VCS played very scrappy volleyball. The girls were very evenly matched. For the boys, even though we have more offensive weapons, they covered the court extremely well.
"Once again, I got great minutes from everyone. Kolten Robtoy did great with serve receive, Isaiah Sartwell got us points with his jump-serve, and Xander Paquette, Kyle Ovitt, and Cayden Yates each saved us points with key digs on defense.”
The EFHS girls season is concluded, while the boys finish up Tuesday at Lyndon Institute.
