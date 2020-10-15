ENOSBURG — It was senior night for the Hornet's girls' varsity volleyball team on Thursday evening, and the program recognized the efforts of Kaitlyn Diette, Katie Ovitt, Zoe Raymond, Briana Demag, and Elizabeth Demag.
The St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers won the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12). Lilly Robtoy led the Hornets with 8 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs.
"We had very windy conditions this afternoon that made for difficult volleyball," said Hornet coach, Jason Robtoy.
"At first it was tough for both teams, but St. J managed the wind more effectively."
