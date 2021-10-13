On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Enosburg High School boys volleyball team hosted the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks for their second meeting of the season. CVU won a very close match in 5 sets (23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-10, 15-11).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy praised his Hornets for their determination against the Redhawks.
“CVU is undefeated, and we had them on the ropes. We just ran out of gas, though, once they figured out our offense," said Robtoy. "They got a lot of digs up and overpowered us in the middle. I'm proud of my guys, though. They played some of their best volleyball of the season.”
EFHS Stat Highlights:
Landon Blake: 8 kills, 13 assists, 2 digs
Devyn Gleason: 14 kills, 1 block, 5 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 1 dig
Xander Paquette: 8 digs, 1 ace
Kolten Robtoy: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 2 aces, 6 kills, 22 assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Cayden Yates: 2 aces, 1 dig
Aydan Dash: 2 blocks
The Hornets (4-6) travel to Burlington on Saturday.
