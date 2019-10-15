ENOSBURG — On Tuesday afternoon, the Enosburg boys volleyball team hosted Lyndon Institute earning a 3-1 win in the match (25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23).
The game marked the last regular season home match for the Hornets, and before the match, the EFHS crowd took a few moments to recognize the team’s seniors, Ethan Williams and Jarrett Tillotson.
“Ethan Williams has played for the EFHS volleyball team for four years, acting as team captain for the past two,” said head coach Jason Robtoy. “As an outside hitter, Williams has racked up the career EFHS boys record for kills, with 117 so far.”
Robtoy also spoke highly of Jarrett Tilloston, a Richford High School student who’s played with the Hornets for two seasons.
“He has come a long way in the past two seasons,” said Robtoy, “becoming a reliable passer and consistent server.”
Ethan Williams led Enosburg with 8 kills and 5 digs, Landon Blake had 11 assists, 5 kills, 4 digs for the Hornets. Devyn Gleason added 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces and Owen McKinstry 5 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.
Hornet Kolten Robtoy had 2 kills and 2 digs, and Nathaniel Robtoy had 10 assists, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs, and 4 aces. Jarrett Tillotson had 1 dig.
“This was a good win for us. Lyndon has beaten us twice this season, so it’s nice to finally get one from them,” said Robtoy. “They are a scrappy team that is really hard to score against. I’m proud of how we held tough when it got close in the fourth set.”