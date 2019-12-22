ENOSBURG — On a night in which five new members were inducted into the Enosburg Hall of Fame, it was the Falcons of North Country who spoiled the festivities with a 58-40 victory over the Hornets.
North Country’s Josiah Kocis had the hot hand early shooting at a fifty-percent clip from behind the arc in the first quarter to propel the Falcons to an early lead. Kocis’ efforts from deep forced the Hornets to overcommit which made easy work for the towering Kevin Lantagne in the paint.
“It's just a matter of discipline. We knew that he was a shooter and just left him open too much. We were over helping and gave him the looks,” Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette said.
Despite the early defensive lapses, Enosburg marched back in the second quarter and knotted the game at fifteen points apiece thanks to a Gavin Combs lay-in.
This momentum did not last long as the Falcons connected on a mid-range jumper seconds later. The ensuing Hornet possession resulted in a careless pass that was intercepted by Lantagne and slammed home on the breakaway which visibly rattled Lovelette’s squad.
North Country would build a double-digit lead that carried well into the third quarter before the Hornets slashed the Falcon lead to six points after an Aidan Kelly triple.
Even so, the banged-up Hornets who were playing without three senior starters didn't have the stamina to keep up with an extremely physical North Country team.
“It's a matter of guys having to play out of position. We have guys that can come in and take those spots, but depth-wise, we are not quite there - especially with all the injuries. Starting the year we were looking at five starting seniors, and now we are down to two. But I was very happy with the effort against a big team, our kids fought hard,” Lovelette said.
Kelly would finish as the game’s leading scorer through his double-double effort that saw the senior log 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Devyn Gleason notched 8 points for the Hornets while Gavin Johnson, Owen McKinstry, Shea Howrigan, and Gavin Combs all added four points apiece.
With the loss, the Hornets drop below the .500 mark and reside at 1-2. On the flip side, North Country improves to 2-0 and remains one of the unbeaten teams in Division II.
2020 Enosburg Hall of Fame Inductees:
Brandon Gleason: Was a two-sport athlete at Enosburg competing in Basketball and Volleyball. Gleason was a 1,000 point scorer in basketball and a three-time State Tourney MVP in volleyball. After his passing in 2013, the Volleyball MVP Award was renamed The Brandon Gleason MVP Award in his honor.
Will Gleason: Also a two-sport athlete at Enosburg, Will competed in soccer and basketball. In soccer, he was a four-year starter and defensive specialist who earned several All-League Honors. In Basketball, he was a three-year starter and would have surpassed the 1,000 point plateau had he not broken his arm with 10 games remaining in his senior year. He was 22 points short of the coveted mark.
Michelle Wilcox: A three-sport athlete at Enosburg competing in softball, basketball, and soccer. Wilcox went on to Lyndon State College where she again played three-sports at the collegiate level earning the Female Scholar-Athlete Award in 2011, as well as being inducted into the Lyndon State College Hall of Fame.
Jacob Renning: Competed in soccer, baseball and wrestling at Enosburg with wrestling being his signature sport. After a successful high school career, Renning went on to wrestle for Concordia University, eventually winning the Canadian National Championship for his weight class. Renning later wrestled in the Pan Am Games, The Francophone Games, and the World Championships in Belgium.
Donna Flanders: Flanders excelled in soccer, basketball, and softball at EFHS and continued her basketball career collegiately at Johnson State College. Upon graduating, Flanders built a long career in coaching at both Bakersfield and Enosburg in soccer, basketball, and softball. This coaching career spanned three decades.