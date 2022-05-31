ENOSBURG - The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets' squeaked out an 8-7 win in the first round of the D2 playoffs against the No. 14 North Country Falcons.
Shea Howrigan and the Hornets held the Falcons scoreless in the top of the first. In the bottom of the inning, Danny Antillon beat out a grounder, giving the Hornets their first base runner. A double steal and excellent base running by Antillon and Howrigan moved the runners to second and third. Landon Blake's ground out scored Antillon for the game's first run; the Hornets left the inning with a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second, the Hornets' defense looked sharp. Blair Archambault got the first out at first base, second baseman Foster Hutchins got his glove on a sharply hit grounder, and Howrigan retired the next batter.
Archambault, who worked a lead-off walk, later stole home for the Hornets' second run. The Hornets' left the inning with a 2-0 lead.
Howrigan struck out the first Falcon to start the third inning. Hutchins flashed the leather, covering first on a bunt, for the second out, and while the final Falcon batter put up a good fight, Howrigan won the battle, closing the inning and maintaining the 2-0 lead.
Brandon Parent hit a ball down the third baseline for a lead-off single in the bottom of the third; Antillon beat out a bunt to reach first and advance Parent to second. A walk to Landon Blake loaded the bases, and Peter Stiebris plated Enosburg's third run on a shallow hit to center.
Archambault laid down a bunt to score Antillon and keep the bases loaded for Enosburg. Wyatt Boyce's shallow pop-up dropped just outside the dirt to score the fifth run for Enosburg; the Hornets left the inning up 5-0.
Two walks and a sharply hit ground ball caused trouble in the Hornets' infield in the top of the fourth, allowing one runner to score. Howrigan struck out the next batter and fielded a come-backer for two quick outs. A strikeout ended the inning, limiting the damage to 5-1.
Hutchins led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk; Antillon stroked a line-drive double to left-center to easily score Hutchins. Howrigan followed suit with a sharp ground ball through the infield to plate Antillon. Howrigan later stole home on a passed ball, and the Hornets held an 8-1 lead.
Parent replaced Howrigan on the mound in the top of the fifth. Once again, walks and infield errors put runners on base for the Falcons, but the Hornets stifled the threat. North Country held Enosburg scoreless in the bottom of the fifth.
More infield trouble allowed the Falcons to score two runs before an out was recorded in the top of the sixth. Hutchins came up big again, grabbing the ball with full extension at first on a bunt coverage for a much-needed out. Blake fielded a high fly ball for the second out, but a bad hop on an infield hit allowed the Falcons to eat further into the Hornets' lead.
Stiebris replaced Parent taking on two runners with two outs. A close play at the plate resulted in another Falcon run; the seventh run scored on a single as North Country's rally continued. Wyatt Boyce earned the inning's final out, fielding a slow roller at third and tagging the bag for the force.
Enosburg held a narrow 8-7 lead as they entered the bottom of the sixth. North Country once again held the Hornets.
In the top of the seventh, Stiebris retired the first Falcon, Archambault took the second, and Noah Keelty, behind the plate, threw to first for the final out.
Stiebris spoke of pitching the final inning: "I knew it was the end of the order, so I was just trying to throw strikes. I was a little anxious knowing I had only a one-run buffer."
Antillon played a significant role in the Hornets' offense.
"I know my role on this team, and it's not to get a big hit all the time," said Antillon. "It's good to help out the team, and that's what needs to happen."
Howrigan spoke of the Hornets' determination: "It doesn't matter what size lead we have. We have to keep pushing through. If they fight back, we have to fight harder. It's a simple game: the team with the most runs wins."
Hornets' coach Rodney Burns "We played some good baseball early and went up 8-1, but it just takes a couple of hits here, and a couple of errors there, and you've got a totally different ball game. I'm very lucky the boys didn't give up. They came in in the bottom of the sixth and knew what they had to do. And now we get to play on Friday."
Burns spoke of Stiebris' efforts in the game: "Peter came in and saved the day. In the seventh, he came in and closed the door. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate. He's squaring the ball up, and he looks good at the plate."
Enosburg pitching: Shea Howrigan threw four innings, allowing two hits, walking two, and striking out seven. Brandon Parent threw 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and walking three. Peter Stiebris threw two 1.1 innings allowing two hits and striking out one.
Enosburg offensive highlights: Danny Antillon was 3 for 3 and Peter Stiebris was 3 for 4.
