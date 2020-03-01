ENOSBURG- Trailing fifth-seeded Williamstown 39-36 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter, Devyn Gleason corralled an errant Hornet shot and fired it to Shea Howrigan who buried the game-tying shot sending the game to an extra session.
“Shea (Howrigan) doesn’t have a pulse. There isn’t a shot that he doesn’t like. Whether it's three-seconds into the game or the last three seconds of the game,” Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette said.
With a trip to Barre Auditorium at stake, the Hornets again needed late-game heroics as they trailed 47-44 with five seconds to go in the overtime session.
That proved to be no problem for Tommy Benoit as the senior guard knocked down a clutch game-tying triple which deadlocked the teams at forty-seven points apiece and kept the Hornets' state championship aspirations alive.
The Williamstown bench immediately called for a timeout following the Benoit shot. The problem for coach Jack Carrier’s Blue Devils squad was that they didn't have any timeouts remaining.
The snafu resulted in a technical foul against Carrier and his Blue Devils and put Gleason at the charity-stripe with a chance to win the game. With all eyes watching, the freshman connected on both shots and sealed the eventual 51-47 win for Enosburg.
“To see a freshman step up there and do that is amazing,” Lovelette said.
The Hornet victory not only solidified their spot in Barre this Thursday where they will square off against top-seeded Hazen, but it denied Williamstown their ninth-consecutive semi-finals appearance in the Division III ranks.
“We have to understand how we play. We did that in the first half. We slowed down and moved the ball around. In the second half, we got caught up in Williamstown's speed and rushed shots. It's going to be the same thing with Hazen, and we can’t do that if we want to win,” Lovelette said.
The Hornets haven't played Hazen since the season-opener where they dropped a 54-40 decision. That said, with Hazen being a significantly smaller team, the size of forward Ethan Williams could prove to be a major advantage for EFHS.
In Saturday’s game, the senior picked up three fouls minutes in the opening quarter against Williamstown and was forced to sit for much of the opening half. This opened the door for Gavin Combs who seized the opportunity and posted 2 points to go along with 7 rebounds in his relief effort for Williams.
Playing the majority of the second half, Williams finished the contest with a 9 point, 7 rebound showing that included a pair of timely fourth-quarter free-throws.
Lovelette suggested he will look to utilize the offensive strengths of Williams and Combs in the upcoming Hazen matchup.
“The team that forces their will is going to be the team that comes out on top,” he said.
Gleason finished as Enosburg’s leading scorer with his 10 point showing. Other scorers for the Hornets included Howrigan (9 points), Williams (9 points), Benoit (7 points), Owen McKinstry (5 points), Combs (4 points), Aidan Kelly (4 points), Blair Archambault (2 points).
Meanwhile, Williamstown was paced by Jacob Tassie’s 19 point, 6 rebound effort. Sophomore Thomas Parrott finished the game with an impressive 14 point, 12 rebound double-double showing for the Blue Devils.
With the win, the Hornets advance to Barre for the first time since their 2017 championship season.