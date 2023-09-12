On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Essex came to BFA-St. Albans and showed the local people why they’re a perennial powerhouse and the defending state champions. Essex has the size, power, and experience that constantly put the Comets on the defensive the entire match. Essex earned the win in three sets (25-10, 25-7, 25-13).
Despite the score and the success that Essex had, there was still reason for the coaches to be proud of our Comets. First, the Comets lost their star hitter, Amelia Weber, to an ankle injury last night. Amelia is one of the best in the state, and the Comets definitely could have used her size and jumping ability to combat the Essex length up front. The Comets didn’t use Amelia’s absence as an excuse. They battled and fought on every point. Ella Dunigan was brought up from the JV squad and took Amelia’s spot in the line-up. Ella did a great job and scored a few points for the Comets. Anna Smith and Aiyana Auyer also competed up front and scored some impressive points over the Essex team’s imposing front line.
Grace Burnor, Ava Hutchins, and Ava Harrison were challenged all evening with some hard-hit balls, and they competed and made some very difficult passes to their setters. They epitomized the grit that all the Comets displayed this evening. It’s easy to work hard and compete when you’re winning; your true character comes out when you’re struggling, and not everything is going the way you want. The Comets competed on every point, supported their teammates, and displayed what being a Comet means throughout the contest.
We will learn from this experience, and we’ll get better. We’ll have a great practice tomorrow, and we will be ready on Thursday for our first away match of the season at South Burlington.
