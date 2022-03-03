BARRE - The No. 2 Enosburg Hornets (20-2) girls' basketball team took on the No. 6 Mt. Abe Eagles (14-8) on Wednesday, March 2, in the D3 semifinal at the Barre Auditorium. The nail biter of a game ended in an upset, with the Eagles earning a 50-48 win.
Leia Gervais kicked the evening off with a rousing version of the National Anthem, and the crowd came to life. Last winter, the 'Aud' remained closed during tournament season due to COVID restrictions, and it was clear the crowd and the teams were glad to be back in 2022.
Lilly Robtoy netted the game's first basket on a breakaway after instigating a turnover, something fans and opponents would see a lot of as the game progressed.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of Robtoy's contributions: "Lilly has brought us (her best) effort year her effort, and her tenacity--she's attacked the basket."
The Eagles answered on the next possession with a three, but Alexis Kittell's layup returned the early lead to the Hornets; Emily Adams notched the Hornets' next basket on a scoop shot on the following possession.
An Eagle three returned the lead to Mt. Abraham as the quarter waned. The Eagles worked several turnovers in the final two minutes, but Hornet defenders smothered the scoring chances. The teams left the first quarter tied at 9 apiece.
Two free throws boosted Mount Abraham past Enosburg in the early minutes of the second. Robtoy started the Hornets' scoring on a drive through traffic, and once again, the teams were neck and neck.
The Eagles tacked on five unanswered points before Robtoy drove through defenders to score for Enosburg. Kayla Gervais found an open spot to shoot her first three of the evening, tying the game at the midpoint of the second.
Ryleigh Simmons' free throw gave the Hornets a slender and brief advantage, lasting just seconds as the Eagles drained another three-pointer.
Adams drew a charge as the clock fell below two minutes, but the Eagles kept the momentum, closing the half with a 21-17 lead.
Enosburg scored quickly in the third, Adams grabbing a rebound for a put-back, but the Eagles capitalized on free throws to erase the advantage. A second Adams' basket brought the Hornets within two, and Allison Bowen drained a three to give Enosburg the lead.
Robtoy continued to work on defense, frustrating Eagle opponents as the teams battled early. A third Adams' bucket and a three from Gervais gave the Hornets their largest lead of the game.
Mt. Abe regained the lead, but Robtoy, fearless on the drive, tied the game once again. Shortly after an Eagle free throw, with less than a minute in the quarter, Enosburg took a timeout to regroup.
The Eagles scored on the next possession and capitalized on a turnover to extend the lead to seven in the quarter's final minutes.
Robtoy made a diving steal, driving to the hoop to score, and then raced to the opposite end to snag a rebound. A late three gave the Eagles a 41-33 lead as the buzzer sounded.
The teams took the floor for the final eight minutes, Enosburg fighting to regain the lead. Robtoy took the line, sinking two free throws to bring the Hornets within six points. Bowen grabbed the ball on an inbound play to narrow the lead; Robtoy stole the ball to bring the Hornets within four at the midpoint of the final frame.
With less than four minutes, Adams snatched the ball and scored on a beakaway. As the teams battled for the rebound, Robtoy was fouled, earning a trip to the line and shrinking the Eagles' lead to three.
An Adams' bucket, earned on a patient string of passes, narrowed the lead to two with two minutes on the clock.
Robtoy, playing the game of her life, took off on a breakaway. Fouled on the shot, she took the line, effortlessly hitting both free throws and tying the game with 1:57 on the clock. The Aud responded with cheers from the Enosburg faithful.
Once again, the Eagles regained the lead, but Robtoy responded, re-tying the game with a layup as the clock waned. Mt. Abe jumped ahead with 20 seconds remaining. Enosburg called a timeout with 14 seconds, but Mt. Abe got the ball on the jump with 9.8 seconds on the clock and a two-point lead.
A foul put the Eagles on the line, where they continued to dominate, extending the lead to four. A final basket by Enosburg brought the Hornets within two points, but the Eagles held on for the win.
Geddes spoke of the team: "This is a special group of kids. I know there's a lot of disappointment, but I haven't heard one gripe about anything--they all wanted to win. We just fell a little short."
Hornets high scorers: Lilly Robtoy had 19, Emily Adams had 12, Allison Bowen had 7, Kayla Gervais had 6.
