The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity volleyball team hosted Vermont Commons School for their home opener on Friday, Sept 8, earning a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-18).
Highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 5 digs, 2 aces
Leah Gervais: 1 kill, 1 block
Erica Goodhue, 3 kills, 3 aces
Makenna Lovelette: 2 kills, 3 aces
Montannah Ovitt: 2 kills, 2 digs
Anya Paquette: 1 assist
Annalise Robtoy: 15 aces, 4 assists
Lilly Robtoy: 3 kills, 4 assists, 2 aces
Coach quote: “The girls played great today. They communicated with each other better today than they did in any match last season, and it helped our decision-making on the court. We also served well, which kept them off balance a bit and made it tougher for them to generate an effective attack.”
