The South Burlington High School Wolves girls volleyball team visited Enosburg High School on Friday, Oct. 8, earning a win over the Hornets in a scrappy match 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-19).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of the Hornets' effort on the court.
“South Burlington has a good team with some excellent servers. I think not having school today made us a little discombobulated. Everything we did was just a little bit off," said Robtoy.
"Our girls put forth a strong effort today, though. We served well and our positioning was good. We had several really long rallies, but we had a tough time finishing plays today.”
Hornets Stats:
Camryn Benoit: 3 digs, 1 ace
Erica Goodhue: 1 kill, 1 dig
Selina Lawyer: 3 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace
Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 1 dig
Lillian Provencher: 1 dig
Lilly Robtoy: 3 assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 1 kill, 2 aces
Melody Tracy: 2 aces, 5 digs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.