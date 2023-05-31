The No. 11 Enosburg Hornets fell 11-3 to the No. 6 Milton Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, 31, in the first round of the D2 baseball playoffs.
Milton jumped ahead early on a single by McClellan, a fielder's choice by Besaw, an error, and a single by Grimes in the first inning.
Pepin earned the win for Milton, allowing eight hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Peter Stiebris took the loss for Enosburg, allowing five hits and eight runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Danny Antillon and Fletcher Bentley each had two hits for Hornets. Peter Stiebris, Karson Cousino, Luke Burns, and Kyle Ovitt each had hits.
Eaton and McClellan each had multiple hits for Milton. Eaton went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Yellow Jackets' offense.
