The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team took a 6-0 loss to the Vergennes Commodores on Tuesday, May 23. Senior Danny Antillon led the Hornets at the plate with two hits in three at-bats. Grady Gervais and Peter Stiebris each had hits for the Hornets.
Peter Stiebris took the loss for the Hornets, throwing six and two-thirds innings and allowing six runs on nine hits, and striking out five.
P. Paquette earned the win for Vergennes, throwing seven innings and allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking zero.
R. Paquette, G. Scribner, and E. Tembrey each had hits for the Commodores.
