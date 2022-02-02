ENOSBURG - The D3 Enosburg Hornets boys' basketball team fell 62-37 to the undefeated D2 North Country Falcons on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Although Hornets stayed in the game for quite some time, the Falcons' offense proved to be too much for the Hornets to handle.
The game began with a Falcon win off the tip, and a quick layup for the Falcons set the tone early. Blair Archambault scored a layup a few possessions later, starting the Hornets' scoring. This was quickly followed up by a charge taken on the other end by Ethan Hogaboom to give the Hornets some life. The Falcon's offense continued to drop baskets from all areas of the floor, but the Hornets responded with buckets from Devyn Gleason, Silas Kane, and Daniel Antillion.
The Falcons knocked down a few threes to further the gap, but Nathaniel Robtoy and Gavin Combs responded with strong takes and makes, going to the basket themselves. Landon Blake took a charge on the defensive end, which resulted in another bucket for Combs on the other end. The Hornet offense began to find a rhythm as Archambault showed off some passing skills with a drive and dish to Combs for a layup. The half ended 21-15 in favor of the Falcons.
Both offenses came out hot to start the second half, and three strong offensive possessions from Gleason resulted in several points for the Hornets, but the Falcons responded, extending their lead. Kane picked up two more offensive rebounds, which led to buckets, and Combs and Gleason continued their scoring throughout the game, but the mix of threes and drives from the Falcons was too much to overcome.
When asked what positives he took from the game, Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette responded, "We played well in the first half. We gave up some threes to their bigs, but we knew we were going to have to do that. We're missing too many easy buckets. We missed six or seven chances in the first half that we're just not making."
Hornet scoring leaders: Gleason (15), Combs (10), Kane (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.