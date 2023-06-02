FINAL: 10-9 Middlebury Tigers beat the Enosburg Hornets softball team.
The No. 4 Enosburg Hornets softball team finished their season with a D2 playoff loss to the No. 5 Middlebury Tigers on Friday, June 2. The back-and-forth game went into extra innings, but the Hornets couldn't hold down the Tigers' offense in the top of the eighth.
Through the first three innings, the Tigers went up 4-1. Good defense from both sides forced the bats to do the work. Both teams were hitting the ball, but the Tigers were able to capitalize with their base runners.
The Hornets picked up three runs through the next two innings, making the game 5-4 and bringing the Hornets' bench to life.
The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the seventh, threatening to win big. However, the Hornets stepped up with their bats in the bottom of the seventh and settled the score at 9-9, sending the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, the Tigers put a run on the board, which was enough to seal their victory, advancing them into the semifinal round.
Hornets' coach Randy Wells spoke of the game and the team: "We never lost the fight this year. No matter what the situation was, we kept fighting. We came back well today; we were down and kept plugging away, and it almost worked out for us."
Notable performances: McKenna Lovelette threw eight innings, striking out four and hitting a home run. Lily Robtoy had a single and a triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.