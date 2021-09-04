ENOSBURG - Enosburg girls soccer held their season opener against Thetford on Saturday morning, resulting in a tough 4-0 loss. Thetford has ranked no. 1 in the 4 past consecutive seasons in division3 girls soccer, and after graduating seven seniors last year, the young 2021 Hornets squad was outmatched.
“We’ve got the heart for this game, there’s just a lot of stuff that we’ve got to work on. We had a hard time with our passing and that’s something we’re working on. We had a lot of opportunities upfront. We just couldn’t get in there and do what we needed to do, but we’ll get there,” said Hornets’ Coach Renee Pattee following the game.
Thetford pressured Enosburg early, sending home a pair of goals in the first half.
“They were double teaming us on every ball. When we would get a ball, they would get an extra person on us that wasn’t there before, and that was something we talked about at halftime.” said Pattee.
Thetford continued to take away time and space, scoring a third marker 5 minutes into the second half. Through the remainder of the game, Enosburg was able to register a handful of shots on goal, but Thetford closed the door, scoring a final goal with 10 minutes left.
Despite a tough outing, coach Pattee acknowledged it was the first game of a full regular season.
“We’re really excited to have no masks this year and to have a full season. We don’t play the same team twice this year, which gives us a great opportunity to develop since we’ll be playing teams we’ve never played before.”
