The Spaulding Crimson Tide, the defending D2 champions, cruised past the Enosburg Hornets 11-1 in five innings in the Tuesday, April 11, season opener in Enosburg.
Noah Keelty had a hit for the Hornets, and Peter Stiebris' sac fly in the first inning scored Enosburg's only run. Stiebris took the loss on the mound.
The Hornets host in-county rivals the BFA-Fairfax Bullets on Thursday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m.
