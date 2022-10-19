On Tuesday, October 18, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team traveled to South Burlington High School.
The Wolves won 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-19).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 4 digs
Leah Gervais: 2 kills, 1 ace
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 3 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 2 digs
Montannah Ovitt: 5 kills, 1 ace
Lilly Robtoy: 3 kills, 10 assists, 6 aces
