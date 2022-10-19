DSC_5731.jpg

File photo: Jason Robtoy talks with the Hornets during the homecoming game against Vermont Commons. 

 Ruthie Laroche

On Tuesday, October 18, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team traveled to South Burlington High School.

The Wolves won 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-19).

EFHS Stat highlights:

Camryn Benoit: 4 digs

Leah Gervais: 2 kills, 1 ace

Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 3 digs

Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 2 digs

Montannah Ovitt: 5 kills, 1 ace

Lilly Robtoy: 3 kills, 10 assists, 6 aces

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation