On Wednesday, October 12, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team hosted Rice, falling 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-18).

EFHS Stat highlights:

Camryn Benoit: 10 digs

Erica Goodhue: 2 aces, 2 digs

Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills, 3 aces

Montannah Ovitt: 4 kills

Lilly Robtoy: 10 assists, 3 digs

The Hornets travel to CVU on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the galley of photos! 

