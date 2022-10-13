On Wednesday, October 12, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team hosted Rice, falling 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-18).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 10 digs
Erica Goodhue: 2 aces, 2 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills, 3 aces
Montannah Ovitt: 4 kills
Lilly Robtoy: 10 assists, 3 digs
The Hornets travel to CVU on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the galley of photos!
