The Enosburg Falls High School Hornets girls' volleyball team hosted Champlain Valley Union on Tuesday, Sept. 12. In a close match, the perennial powerhouse Redhawks won 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-5).
Coach Robtoy: “I’m proud of how the girls kept up the intensity all match. I don’t think we’ve ever taken a set from CVU, so to push them to five is an accomplishment. We're starting to gel on the court and our communication is getting much better.”
Highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 10 digs
Leah Gervais: 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 3 aces
Makenna Lovelette: 6 kills
Montannah Ovitt: 5 kills, 6 digs
Annalise Robtoy: 8 aces, 3 assists, 8 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 10 assists, 5 digs
