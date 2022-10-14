On Thursday, October 13, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team traveled to Champlain Valley Union. CVU won 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-18).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 5 digs
Erica Goodhue: 4 kills, 2 aces
Makenna Lovelette: 2 digs, 1 assist
Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills, 1 dig
Lilly Robtoy: 7 assists, 7 digs
Coach's quote: “We played better than the score shows. CVU is one of the best teams in the state, and they had the toughest serving we've faced all season. We had a lead in each of the sets, but they eventually wore us down with those strong serves and great defense. On our end, we got great hustle from all the girls. Mel (Melody Tracy) had an excellent serving game tonight, and Cam (Camryn Benoit) was all over the court getting stuff up. We covered blocks well tonight, which is something we've been working on. All in all, we can come away with a lot of positives from this one.”
The Hornets travel to South Burlington High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos from the road!
