On Wednesday, October 26, the No. 13 Enosburg Falls High School girls volleyball team traveled to No. 4 Mount Mansfield Union High School for the first round of the playoffs. The Hornets started off a little shaky, but rallied to win the third set before succumbing to MMU 3-1 (25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 25-18).
EFHS stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 15 digs
Erica Goodhue: 8 kills, 3 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 7 kills, 2 aces
Montannah Ovitt: 2 kills, 3 digs
Anya Paquette: 2 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 17 assists, 6 digs
Melody Tracy: 3 kills, 4 digs
Hornets coach Jason Robtoy: “I'm proud of these girls. MMU beat us 3-0 last week, and we came here and gave a much improved effort. We served well and played some of the best defense we've played all season. Camryn played excellent in the back row, probably her best match of the season. Our hitters, Erica, Leah, Kenna, Melody, and Montana, were being aggressive, swinging hard the whole match, which is something we've been working on. Lilly did a great job spreading the ball around, and Anya and Addy gave us some solid minutes in the second set. MMU just wore us down defensively. Their serve receive is superb and they are always in the right spot on defense.”
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.