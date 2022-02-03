The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team fell to Mt. Abe 49-26 on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The Eagles led 18-10 at halftime, after the Hornets jumped out to a 8-2 lead, but scored only two points in the rest of the half. Lilly Robtoy led the Hornets with 9 points and 9 rebounds, Emily Adams had 8 points, Allison Bowen 4, Kayla Gervais 3 and Erica Goodhue had 2 points 8 rebounds.
Hornets fall to Mount Abe
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Body found in Swanton, Vermont State Police investigating possibly directed gunfire
-
Ben Roberts named 9th coach of Bobwhite hockey team for 2022-23 season
-
Here are recent birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center
-
St. Albans Winter Carnival expands to 2 days; Duct Tape Derby expected to draw crowds
-
St. Albans man crashes car at 120 mph, receives minor injuries
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...All of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New York. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes, especially Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain and snow will develop across the area early this morning and change to all snow this afternoon with a dusting to 2 inches of accumulation expected by sunset. Snow intensity increases thereafter with moderate to heavy snow expected tonight into Friday morning accumulating an additional 7 to 12 inches before tapering off in the afternoon. In addition, a brief period of sleet is likely across far southern Rutland and Windsor Counties this evening through midnight before changing back to heavy, wet snow. This may result in isolated power outages from snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.