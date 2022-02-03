_G8W0334.jpg

Allison Bowen contests an Eagle shot in the Hornets' loss to Mt. Abraham on Wednesday evening. 

 Mark Bouvier

The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team fell to Mt. Abe 49-26 on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The Eagles led 18-10 at halftime, after the Hornets jumped out to a 8-2 lead, but scored only two points in the rest of the half. Lilly Robtoy led the Hornets with 9 points and 9 rebounds, Emily Adams had 8 points, Allison Bowen 4, Kayla Gervais 3 and Erica Goodhue had 2 points 8 rebounds.

