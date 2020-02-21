ENOSBURG — Mount Mansfield beat Enosburg 63-36 on Thursday evening, handing the lady Hornets their second loss of the season.
Enosburg led after the first quarter, quarter 14-9 but were out scored 22-3 in the second.
"I would say our first quarter was probably the best we’ve played all year, but the second quarter Mount Mansfield turned up the pressure and created numerous turnovers," said Hornet coach Gary Geddes. "Their 1-3-1 defense with their length gave us a lot of trouble along with our poor shooting in the second quarter. That was the difference in the game."
The Hornets were led by Lydia Bowen with 9 points, Emily Adams with 8, Allison Bowen with 5, Megan Gervais with 4, Hannah Burns and Emma Gervais with 3, and Hayley Wilson and Megan Severance 2.
Enosburg drops to 16-2 and plays North Country at home Monday night