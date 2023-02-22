The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team took a 70-51 loss to the Lyndon Institute Vikings on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Hornets' coach Gary Geddes complimented the seniors.
"For seniors Allison Bowen, Kayla Gervais, Ryleigh Simmons and Gabby Spaulding it marked the end of their high school career which saw them play through some difficult times," said Geddes. "It has been a pleasure to have had the opportunity to coach these girls. They have represented their school and community well."
The game: Lyndon jumped out to a 24-3 first quarter lead by hitting seven three pointers including five from Brooklyn Robinson with several coming from long range. Lyndon went on to score 13 threes over the course of the game.
Geddes spoke of the three point onslaught by the Vikings: "We knew they could shoot the three pretty well but never expected that. To the girl’s credit they kept working hard until the end, which is typical of the effort they've played with all year."
Scoring: Enosburg was led by Montannah Ovitt with 12, Lilly Robtoy with 10, Ryleigh Simmons with seven, Gabby Spaulding with six, Daisee Gabree, Erica Goodhue and Allison Bowen four, and Camryn Benoit and Gretchen Stiebris with two apiece. Lyndon was led by Brooklyn Robinson with 28 and Delaney Raymond with 17.
Record: Enosburg finished the season 10-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.