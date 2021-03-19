ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets (3) started Friday's quarterfinal with a steal and a three-ball against the Hartford Hurricanes (6), but it was Hartford who'd earn the trip to the semis with a five-point win.
Emily Adams led the Hornets' scoring in the first quarter with five points, two on a nice backdoor layup and three on an And-1. The Hornets left the quarter holding an 8-4 lead.
Allison Bowen was Enosburgs' offensive leader in the second quarter with two buckets. Hartford caught some momentum on an And-1 midway through the second, and in the final moments, capitalized on an Enosburg turnover to diminished the Hornets' lead to one.
With five minutes in the third quarter, the Hurricanes took their first lead of the game. Emma Gervais, Allison Bowen, and Megan Severance all hit three-point shots for Enosburg, but Hartford outscored Enosburg 15-11 in the quarter.
The Hurricanes took a trip to the line with six seconds remaining, tying the game at 24 as the third quarter closed.
The Hurricanes regained the lead shortly into the fourth on a Hornet turnover; a breakaway layup gave them a four-point advantage.
Adams gave the Hornets a boost, going 3/4 from the line in the final three minutes of the fourth; Gervais drained a three, bringing the Hornets within two as the clock fell under two minutes.
The Hurricanes put the game away in the final seconds, scoring on a breakaway and sealing the 35-30 point win on the line.
"They had a good game plan and executed it well. The girls gave me everything they had; as a coach, all I can ask for is effort, and they gave me that," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes.
For Enosburg's seniors, the game marked the end of a short, unusual season.
"I've had Sophie for four years, and she's been a blast. I get 110 percent out of her every game. Meg, I've had for three years; she's giving all her effort. Michaela is super; I'm glad Erin (Diette) came out, and Emma Gervais has hit some big threes for us in the last few games.
"They're great kids, they each accepted their role, and they will be missed. They had to make a lot of sacrifices this year, and they did their part. It's sad to see it come to an end, but we got beat by a good team tonight."
Enosburg high scorers: Emily Adams led the Hornets with 9 points, and Emma Gervais had 8.
