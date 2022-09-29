On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Enosburg Hornets girls' volleyball team visited Harwood Union High School. In a match that was more even than the score showed, Harwood prevailed 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18).
Enosburg Hornet stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 8 digs
Leah Gervais: 2 aces
Erica Goodhue: 1 ace, 1 kill
Makenna Lovelette: 4 aces, 5 kills
Montannah Ovitt: 2 digs, 1 assist
Lilly Robtoy: 7 assists, 1 block
Sadie Shantie: 2 kills
Melody Tracy: 2 aces, 1 kill
Hornet coach Jason Robtoy: “We did a lot of things right tonight, but we never got into a rhythm. It seemed like we were scrambling the whole match instead of reading the ball and getting to our spots early. Hats off to Harwood. They covered the court well and kept us guessing on serve receive.”
The Hornets travel to Randolph on Friday, Sept. 30.
