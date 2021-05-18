ENOSBURG — Most of the crowd had dispersed as Enosburg head coach Randall Wells and players Zoe McGee and Elizabeth Demag walked to the outfield of the Hornets' softball field.
"I've had this flag for 15 years. I bring it to the park every home game, and we put it up. After the game, two ladies go out and get the flag, bring it in, and fold it. It's just a little something we do to honor the flag," said Wells.
The girls carefully lowered the flag, carried it back to the waiting team, and, just as they've practiced, folded it into a perfect triangle without letting the fabric touch the ground. A cheer rang out from their teammates.
When it came to the game, Mount Abe got things going offensively, slamming a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the first.
Enosburg pitcher Dana Elkins received help from Destiny Benware, who had two beautiful catches for outs in left field in the top of the second.
Lexus Conger's solo home run got the Hornet dugout cheering in the bottom of the third. Sophie Burns reached base on a grounder and stole home for the tying run. Destiny Benware's hard-hit single drove in Zoe McGee for the go-ahead run.
McKenna Lovelette came to the plate, hitting a two-out, two-run double in the gap and giving Enosburg a 5-2 lead.
Elkins returned to the circle earning three quick outs in the top of the third. Mt. Abe had made a pitching change, and Enosburg batters now had to contend with a different Eagle arm.
After retiring three Hornets, the Eagles came out in the top of the fourth with a two-run, game-tying home run. Lovelette returned to the plate, driving in two runs for Enosburg, but the Eagles knotted the game at 7 apiece in the top of the fifth.
The Eagles plated the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth. Unable to answer, the Hornets took their first loss of the season by a score of 8-7.
"I told the girls a game like this is just fun softball. We'd like to come out on the other end, but it is what it is. We gave up a couple of big hits, and we had a couple of big hits, and we just came up one short," said Wells.
Dana Elkins threw a complete game for Enosburg, striking out 9 Eagles and walking 7.
The Hornets will host Milton on Saturday at 11:00.
