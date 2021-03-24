Weather Alert

.Moderate to locally heavy rain will fall on a primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in Rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland. * From Friday morning through Saturday evening * Moderate to locally heavy rainfall will fall throughout the day on Friday with rainfall totals between 0.75 and 1.25 inches expected across the area. In addition, unseasonably warm temperatures and dewpoints in the mid 40s to lower 50s will accelerate snowmelt across higher elevations. The combination of the rainfall and snowmelt will cause sharp rises on area rivers with multiple rivers expected to reach or exceed bankfull. Flooding is expected to be limited primarily to mainstem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&