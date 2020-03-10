BARRE - The Hornet (19-4) ladies took on the Fair Haven Slaters (23-0) in the DII semifinal at the Barre Auditorium on Monday evening.
The top-seeded Slaters came out enforce, securing the 56-20 point win over the No. 4 Hornets and a trip to the DII state championship final.
The Slaters hit the first basket of the game in transition, in the first minute of play, but Hornet defenders locked down, silencing Fair Haven for three minutes and netting a basket of their own on a steal by Megan Severance.
Four unanswered triples by Fair Haven gave the Slaters a ten-point advantage as the clock ran out in the first; the Slaters exited the quarter with a 15-3 lead.
Fair Haven struck first in the second quarter, and once again, Hornet defenders battled, limiting the Slaters to a solo basket and a free throw.
Hannah Burns netted a free throw and a heavily contested bucket with thirty seconds on the clock to bring the Hornets to five points at the close of the half. The Steams left the half with the Slaters holding an 18-5 advantage.
Fair Haven continued to add to their lead in the third, climbing to 26-8 at the midpoint of the quarter.
The Hornets' offense picked up in the fourth quarter, but the Slaters held the lead and earned the win.
Senior Hannah Burns led Enosburg with 11 points, Madison St. Onge had a triple, and Emily Adams, Megan Severance, and Sophie Burns each had two points on the night.
Fair Haven will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between (2) North Country and (3) Harwood on Saturday in the Division II title game.