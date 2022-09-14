The Enosburg Hornets girls volleyball team traveled to St. Johnsbury to face the Hilltoppers on Wednesday, Sept. 13. In a competitive match, St. Johnsbury prevailed 3-1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21).
EFHS Stat highlights: Camryn Benoit: three digs, Erica Goodhue: five kills, three aces, Makenna Lovelette: four kills, two aces, Lilly Robtoy: nine assists, two kills, Sadie Shantie: two kills, one block
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy: “We were pretty evenly matched tonight, but we had some trouble with serve receive. St. Johnsbury had two good servers that gave us a lot of trouble. We were also down one starter due to illness, and our libero (Camryn Benoit) left the game due to illness, so we had a lot of players out there playing in places that they weren't used to. I'm proud of how the girls stepped up. Our hitters, especially Kenna
and Erica, are really starting to hit the ball with power, and (freshman) Montannah Ovitt is picking up the game really quickly. Once our defense gets tuned up, we will be really competitive team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.