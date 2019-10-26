Boys Volleyball Playoffs
LYNDON — The Hornets volleyball team (5) traveled to Lyndon Institute (4) on Thursday for the first round of playoffs.
Enosburg fell 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-23) to Lyndon Institute.
Landon Blake had 8 assists, Devyn Gleason had 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs; Owen McKinstry had 5 kills, 4 digs; Kolten Robtoy had 3 digs; Nathaniel Robtoy had 11 assists, 8 digs and Ethan Williams had 12 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks
“This was our fourth match against LI this season, so we pretty much have each other figured out," said Enosburg head coach Jason Robtoy. "They out-executed us tonight. I'm proud of how hard my guys played, and I'm already looking forward to next season.”