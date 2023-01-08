The Mount Abe Eagles edged Enosburg girls varsity basketball team 51-48 on Jan. 7. Mount Abe lead 22-19 at the half. Enosburg led by four points with roughly 2:20 to go in the game but according to Hornet coach Gary Geddes, a of couple untimely turnovers and missed shots allowed the Eagles to take a three point lead.
“We got the ball back with a little under two seconds left and were able to get off a potential game tying three,” said Geddes. “The girls battled hard throughout the game.”
Enosburg was led by Lilly Robtoy’s 19 points, Kayla Gervais with 12, Camryn Benoit, and Montannah Ovitt with six and Daisee Gabree, Gretchen Stiebris, and Allison Bowen, with two each. Mt Abe was led by Madison Gile with 18 and Maia Jensen with 13.
Enosburg falls to 3-4 and travels to North Country Tuesday, Jan. 10.
