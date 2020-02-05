VERGENNES — The Enosburg girls varsity basketball team traveled to Vergennes on Tuesday to take on the Commodores. The Hornets bested Vergennes 55-50.
The teams were tied 20-20 at the half, but Enosburg's offensive efforts earned the win.
Hornet coach Gary Geddes noted that his team went on to hit seven three pointers including three in the final quarter. They were 10-11 at the free throw line including a perfect 7-7 in the fourth quarter.
Lydia Bowen lead Enosburg with 15 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Megan Severance followed with 11 points and 6 rebounds, playing her best game of the year, according to Geddes.
Hannah Burns went a perfect 4-4 from the foul line late in the game and ended with 8 points followed by Emily Adams and Allison Bowen with 6. Sophie Burns had 4 points, 3 steals 5 assists, and Hayley Wilson and Michaela Chase each had 3.
Enosburg improves to 12-1 and travels to MVU Friday night