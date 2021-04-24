ENOSBURG — Enosburg secured a 2-0 victory over the visiting Vergennes Commodores on Saturday, both runs coming in the first inning.
Kamden Lovelette retired three consecutive Vergennes batters, two on strikeouts and the third on a flyout, in the first inning.
Shea Howrigan led off with a walk, advancing to third after stealing two bases and eventually scoring the Hornet's first run. Dylan Pattee closed out Enosburg's scoring, stealing home on a passed ball after hitting a stand-up double.
Lovelette mirrored his first inning in the second, striking out two after the first batter was thrown out at first base.
Peter Stiebris' double was the only hit of the second inning for Enosburg; Lovelette returned to the mound. Once again, Vergennes batters went down quickly, two on strikeouts and one on a flyout.
Justus Orton reached base on a two-out single in the bottom of the third. Enosburg was unable to plate Orton, and Lovelette took the mound in the top of the fourth to defend the Hornets' two-run lead.
The game moved quickly from this point on, with Lovelette and a bulletproof Hornets' defense stifling the Commodores' efforts.
Lovelette pitched a complete game, striking out 14 over seven innings, walking one batter.
"Kam came out sharp right from the first inning. I felt he got stronger as the game went on, hit his spots well, and had his off-speed working well," said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
"He had a lot of support defensively; Foster (Hutchins) continues to get better and better every day at second, and Brandon (Parent) looks really good at short."
Burns also complimented his outfielders Dylan Pattee, Blair Archambault, and Peter Stiebris.
"We had a fly ball to right, and Blair read it really well. Dylan is very consistent in center; he's going to come up with the play, and Peter read the ball well in left."
The Hornets' bats were quiet, but good pitching and fielding kept Vergennes' bats quiet as well.
"Having my team behind me helped a lot. Knowing they have my back and are going to try their best to get it done really helps," said Lovelette.
The Hornets host in-county rival MVU on Tuesday at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.