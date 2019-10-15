SWANTON — Blue and white balloons fluttered along the MVU sideline on Tuesday afternoon as the team took time to honor their graduating seniors.
Six young ladies played their final regular season home game as Thunderbirds--Mercedes Slack, Catherine Paradis, Julia Horton, Mallory Bohannon, Ellie Bourdeau, Madisson Bruley, and Brooke Lamothe.
The Thunderbirds struck first in the in-county contest on a goal by Alexandra Brouillette, but the Hornets answered within minutes, tying the game with a goal scored by Madison St. Onge. Two more Hornet goals were added in the first by Michaela Chase and Sophie Burns.
The second half saw MVU spending lengthy stretches in the Hornets end. Numerous attempts were made to tack on goals, and it was freshman Ava Hubbard who finally broke through, bringing the score to 3-2.
Enosburg goalie, Zoe McGee, who had six saves for the Hornets, battled off three close shots that nearly tied the game late in the second half.
MVU’s keeper, Madison Conley also had six saves for the Thunderbirds.
“They created chances throughout the game, but I think on balance we probably had more chances,” said Enosburg coach Jason Hart. “They definitely were a threat throughout the game. MVU scored first, and I’m tremendously proud that we scored within two minutes.”
“MVU is a tough, aggressive, physical team, and they don’t give up. We were able to match that and I’m proud that we did.”
Hart noted that the game was a full team effort; he did call out his defenders for the solid play in the closely matched game.
“Everybody played well, and it’s hard to single anyone out, but it’s impossible not to recognize the job that Hannah Burns does for us in the back and how much ground she covers, how tough she is, and how good her decision making is. It’s huge for us,” said Hart. “All of our defenders--Emma Gervais, Emily Adams, Gabby Caforia, Lexis Conger--they all played great for us today.”
Hart noted the play of MVU’s young midfielder, Ava Hubbard.
“Ava is a quality player and a threat from set pieces. We gave up a kick at the top of the box, and that will come to bite you time to time.”
Enosburg will face Fairfax under the lights on Friday afternoon. According to Hart--they’ve got extra motivation to win.
“The first time we played them we led 2-0 at halftime and lost 3-2. That was a tough one for us. Our mindset is that we need to atone for that. We know they are going to be a quality team, and that we need to show up. We’ll spend the next few days working on that.”
MVU coach Roy Adams complimented his team’s grit and determination against a tough competitor.
“I think the teams are evenly matched and that showed in both games we played against them--they both came down to one goal,” said Adams. “They’re offense is good and they feed the ball well. Sophie Burns has some great foot skills and she’s tough in the middle. She controls their offense, and you can see that. She will score when she gets the chance. She’s a really good player.”
Even after falling behind to Enosburg, the Thunderbirds showed their mental toughness on the field.
“We fell down--a couple of goals we didn’t mark up on properly and they capitalized on that, which they should do,” said Adams, “but we fought back and got that second goal. We had some good opportunities to tie it up on crosses, but it can be tough to hit those crosses on one touches.”
After three winless seasons, the Thunderbirds are basking in a successful stretch that has seen them tally six wins this year.
“The girls have been pretty excited because we have a chance to win every game we play,” said Adams. “They never give up, they battle to the end.”
MVU senior Mercedes Slack has been enjoying the wins the Thunderbirds have earned this year.
“It’s really rewarding! Today we were down, but we never gave up!” said Slack. “I’ve seen us come back, and it was really cool to see that in my senior year.
“I go into every game this year wishing that I was a freshman. We have so much talent on the team and everyone knows the game so much better this year,” said Slack, “and it’s been really great to play in Division II.”
Slack recognized Thunderbird goalkeeper Madison Conley for the role she plays in all of MVU’s games.
“Maddie Conley is so good for us in the net; I have complete faith in her back in the net,” said Slack. “And I have complete faith in Ava and in all of my teammates to move the ball up to us. And I know that if I get broken down, there’s someone who can come in and take my spot and pick me up.”
The crowd’s response to the girls’ success has boosted the Thunderbirds morale this year.
“I think people are invested in how our team is growing. We have a lot of players who have younger siblings, and they know they are going to come up and be brought into this program. Our coaches are doing so many things to build the program in the off season, and we’ve kept the younger kids playing.”
Looking back over her years at MVU, Slack knows what she’s going miss when she graduates in June.
“Playing soccer is one of the things I’m going to miss the most about high school. I love the excitement of game days, coming down to the field, getting announced--it’s awesome, so heartwarming! And this year we are competitive and that is like adrenaline.”