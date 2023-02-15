The Enosburg Hornets girls varsity basketball team edged Colchester 47-45 on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Enosburg lead 27-22 at the half.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes recounted the key points in the road win.
"Kayla Gervais got us off to a good start by scoring eight of her team high 19 points in the first quarter, including a pair of threes. We got solid contributions from everyone," said Geddes.
"Colchester had cut our lead to one with four seconds left, but Allison Bowen was fouled and hit the front end of the one in one but missed the second. But she stole the ball and time ran out."
Scoring leaders: Kayla Gervais had 19 points for the Hornets. Erica Goodhue six, Montannah Ovitt had five, and Daise Gabaree, Lilly Robtoy and Gabby Spaulding had four each; Allison Bowen three and Ryleigh Simmons two. Colchester was led by Nicole Norton with 19 and Ryleigh Gerrow 13.
The Hornets improve to 10-8 and finish the season at MVU Friday. Feb. 17.
