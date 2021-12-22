ENOSBURG - The Enosburg girls varsity basketball team kept Danville just far enough away to seal the 41-31 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Even though the Hornets led the entire game, Danville never truly went away, always threatening Enosburg's lead.
Danville won the tip, making a quick drive to the basket, and going up 2-0 to start the game. Almost immediately, Alexis Kittell responded with a drive and a layup to tie the game. This started a 8-0 run for the Hornets, with efforts from Alexis Kittell, Emily Adams, and Allison Bowen leading the way. The Hornets played with intensity and pressure, as they full court pressed Danville throughout the entire fist quarter.
Kayla Gervais knocked down a three to start the scoring in the second quarter for the Hornets, and good ball movement fueled the Hornets' offense. A layup from a pick and roll by Ryleigh Simmons exemplified this, showing how the Hornets' offense was working together to create strong scoring opportunities. The second half ended 27-19 in favor of the Hornets.
Adams continued her dominant performance through the second half, stringing together foul line jumpers, post fadeaways, and drives to the hoop to keep her team ahead. The Hornets held Danville to just three points in the entire third quarter.
Kittell started the fourth quarter driving to the hoop, and forcing an and-1. Although this was a strong start to the quarter, the Hornets had a tough time getting shots to fall. Danville showed some life, hitting a three and a few post buckets, and the score was 39-30 Hornets with 2:25 to go. After a Hornet timeout, Lily Robtoy scored a give and go layup to push the Hornets lead to 11, sealing the game.
When asked about who stood out to him, Hornet Coach Gary Geddes said, "Emily had a hell of a game for us, scoring 18 points and (getting) 7 rebounds. Lily had a solid game again too. She had seven rebounds as well."
Alexis Kitell commented on her team's intensity, "My main focus coming into this game was to jut keep that high intensity and win on defense."
Kittell also spoke about her teammates and her team's ball movement, "I've made such a strong connection with everyone. I just know they're going to be there."
Adams spoke of what she was most excited for going forward this season. "I'm just excited to play with the team for the last year," said Emily, " I've had a lot of fun with these girls, especially some of the new ones. I think we are going to do a lot this year."
Scoring leaders: Emily Adams (18), Lily Robtoy (6), Alexis Kitell (6), Abril Ciurana (4).
