ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets recognized seniors Kayla Gervais, Gabby Spaulding, Rayleigh Simmons, and Allison Bowen before earning a 51-47 win over the Vergennes Commodores in the annual senior game on Friday, Feb. 10.
Solid defensive pressure from both teams kept the game scoreless in the opening minutes until Vergennes drained a three to put the game's first points on the board.
Lilly Robtoy answered with two free throws, followed by Gervais and Spaulding, who each hit threes to give the Hornets an 8-3 advantage midway through the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets late in the quarter with Bowen, Daisee Gabree, and Erica Goodhue getting on the score sheet. The Hornets held an 18-9 advantage at the end of the first.
Gervais put the Hornets on the board with two free throws five minutes into the second quarter and landed a layup through traffic a minute later to give Enosburg a 10-point lead.
Bowen chipped in two buckets in the final minutes of the half, and Robtoy drove coast to coast for a late-quarter layup; the Hornets took a 29-15 lead into the halftime break.
Vergennes opened the scoring in the second half with two early baskets, but a three by Robtoy broke the Commodores' streak.
Gabree was the next Hornet to get on the board in the third, scoring two quick baskets, including one on a breakaway; Enosburg steadily increased their lead.
Vergennes was tough on the boards, pulling down rebounds; their persistent effort began to pay off as baskets began to fall. The Commodores added 13 points in the quarter, including two three-point shots by Kierra Stearns, but the Hornets stretched the lead to 41-28 after three.
Gervais hit her second three of the night for the Hornets as the teams entered the fourth quarter.
The Commodores slowly and steadily chipped away at the Hornets' lead, narrowing it to four points in the final minutes. With a minute and a half remaining, Vergennes trailed by a meager two points.
Gabree tallied three points, one on a free throw and two on a breakaway. With 19 seconds on the clock, Bowen hit two free throws to extend the Hornets' lead to 50-43, but a three by Ava Francis narrowed the lead to 50-47 with 11 seconds on the clock.
The Commodores tallied 17 points in the final frame while holding the Hornets to 10, but Enosburg held on for the senior night win.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes complimented Daisee Gabree on her effort.
"Daisee had her best game; she's been playing well--she's quick, she's getting more confidence, attacking the basket more, and hitting some free throws," said Geddes.
"Ally, Kayla, and Lilly had good games, as did Ryleigh and Gabby. Everyone played well."
Geddes spoke of the Vergennes' comeback in the fourth quarter.
"It's just the last five minutes, which we've dealt with all year. But we battled through and made the shots and free throws when we needed to," said Geddes. "Hopefully, we can work this out; we've got two more regular season games before playoffs."
The graduating seniors spoke of their time with Enosburg, including two years deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gabby Spaulding: "It feels good to be sort of back to normal and have these traditions back. It's great to have all these people here. I've really enjoyed playing with my friends and watching them grow."
Allison Bowen: "I'm going to remember playing with my sister my freshman year and then going through all we did with COVID. It's crazy how much we've experienced with Coach Gary. And these girls are like my family. I know I'm really going to miss them."
Ryleigh Simmons: "I was upset to miss so many games with an injury early in the season, and I couldn't wait to come back and play with everyone. This team really helped me to grow as a person. I was a really quiet kid, but being with them helped me so much, and I'm going to miss them."
Kayla Gervais: "I'm going to miss my team. We've made many memories and grown a lot. I'm also going to remember going to Barre last year and the time I had with last year's team."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes recognized the adversity the seniors have overcome to compete in their four years of high school athletics.
"They've had a lot of strange things happen," said Geddes, "and to their credit, they just keep plowing through, holding their heads high, and working hard."
Scoring leaders: Kayla Gervais and Lilly Robtoy each had 12 points for the Hornets, and Daisee Gabree had 10. Finn Jacobson led Vergennes with 16 points.
