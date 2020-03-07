ST. ALBANS — Seeing BFA-St. Albans and Essex girls hockey teams face off against each other in the late rounds of the playoffs has become almost a yearly expectation.
And the games are always battles.
Friday night marked the ninth year in a row the two powerhouses have faced off in either the semifinals or finals and continued to the trend of highly competitive and exciting matchups.
In a back-and-forth game, it was the third-seeded Hornets who struck in the final minute of the game to come away with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Comets.
“It was another BFA/Essex battle, and I think we came in anticipating it to be a low-scoring game,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “We figured it would probably end up being a one-goal game, but didn’t think there would be five goals out there. It really came down to who took advantage of the opportunities, and we both had them. I thought they did a nice job defensively, and they controlled the faceoffs a lot better than we did today.
“But we battled all game long, both teams did,” he added. “I am proud of the girls and proud of everything they have done this year.”
With the win, the Hornets advance to Monday’s Division I championship game where they will go up against top-seeded Burlington/Colchester.
Essex will be seeking its eighth championship, while the SeaLakers will be playing in their first title game.
After the Comets tied the game with just under five minutes to go, the game looked poised for an extra period.
Until Grace Wiggett skated the puck into the offensive zone at the end of a shift and threw the puck toward the net. The puck found its way into the back of the net to give Essex the lead for good with 48 seconds left on the clock.
“We were a little dejected giving up the tying goal late, but we didn’t give up and found a way to get the puck in the net,” said Essex coach John Maddalena.
After trailing by a goal for the last six minutes of the second period and most of the third period, the Comets found the equalizer with a little over four minutes remaining.
Kami O’Brien (two assists) skated deep into the offensive zone and sent a pass back to Sophie Zemianek at the blue line. Zemianek took a low wrist shot that found its way through traffic and past a screened Sophie Forcier (22 saves) who never saw the puck coming.
“Sophie has never been afraid to shoot and took it off the boards and put it toward the net with a lot of traffic in front, and the puck found its way into the net,” said Cioffi. “Those are the type of goals that have to happen and when you are playing a good team you have to shoot whenever you have the opportunity to shoot.”
The Comets had some chances late, including a chance where the puck slid across the top of the Essex crease, but the BFA player couldn’t get a big enough piece of the puck and it sailed just wide of the far post.
Forcier also stood tall with some big saves throughout the third period.
“You could see in warmups that Sophie was focused and in the zone,” said Maddalena. “She couldn’t see the shot that tied it up late, so you can’t stop what you can’t see, but she made some big saves in key moments tonight.”
The Comets got the scoring started early in the game when Zemianek skated the puck down the boards and got it to O’Brien, who took it around the net and sent it in front to Jodie Gratton who chipped it into the net for the early 1-0 lead.
Essex responded shortly after on the powerplay when Celia Wiegand got the puck in the slot and sent a wristshot into the net with help from a screen by Nielsa Maddalena.
After the first period ended tied 1-1, the Hornets took the lead midway through the second. With BFA on the powerplay, Essex got aggressive with its penalty kill with Wiggett battling for the puck behind the Comets’ net. She sent a pass over to Abby Robbins, who skated around the net and scored on a backhand for the shorthanded goal to put the Hornets up 2-1.
“We didn’t capitalize on our powerplay opportunities and we knew Essex was going to go right after us on the penalty kill,” said Cioffi. “We just struggled a little to get it up the ice and they took advantage and they also scored on the powerplay. So special teams kind of set the tone for them tonight.”
The Hornets move on to Monday’s finals against the SeaLakers, who took both games this season by scores of 2-1 and 4-1.
“We have to find a way to score some goals,” said Maddalena. “We have only scored two goals in two games, so they will be hard to beat if that’s all we do; we will have to find a way to get more scoring and also contain their top players.”
The Comets finish their season with a 17-3-1 record falling short of the championship game for the first time since 2015.
It was the first time the senior class of Chloe Rouleau, Abbie Casey, Carolyn Perry, Grace Adamczak, Emma Lovelette, Hailey Savage, Meghan Connor, and Maddie Hungerford won’t be making the trip to Gutterson.
Cioffi was quick to mention everything the senior class has done for the program well beyond their three trips to the title game, the championship in the 2017-18 season, and the team’s 71-17-3 record during their four years.
“We have some great leaders in this group,” said Cioffi. “They are great human beings, and we are fortunate to have them on our hockey team. Everyone contributed in and out of the locker room and they will definitely be missed. They left a great legacy here and have been great role models for the younger kids, showing them how to come back and play hard and play spirit and be proud to be a Comet every day.”