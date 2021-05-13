FAIRFAX — Thursday's varsity softball game between BFA Fairfax and Enosburg pitted two seasoned and successful arms against each other in the circle. Taylor Mitchell of Fairfax and Dana Elkins of Enosburg have each had outstanding seasons in 2021.
Mitchell allowed only one Enosburg run to score in the first three innings, striking out five Hornets. Enosburg allowed the Bullets to score three runs in that same timeframe.
In the top of the fourth, the Hornets plated Sophie Burns, Zoe McGee, and Megan Severance to take the lead from the Bullets, a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.
In the sixth and seventh innings, the Hornets tacked on three more runs. Elkins and the Hornets kept the Bullets at bay in the latter innings, limiting Fairfax's scoring to only one run in the seventh. The Hornets earned the 7-4 win.
"The girls are coming along so well; I'm so proud of them. They work hard in practice every day, and it shows when they get into games," said Enosburg coach Randall Wells.
"I haven't seen an outfield as good as ours. All three positions are really solid, and they go for the ball, and the infield is also really solid. Dana has been throwing really well; We're going to ride her arm through the season. She has four or five pitches and controls them all."
Wells complimented the team on their approach at the plate, including Erin Diette, who hit a seventh-inning home run.
"I preached it to the girls last night that the faster the pitches come in, the faster they'll go out. You just have to get the bat on it, and that's what Erin did!"
BFA Fairfax head coach Geri Witalec-Krupa noted her team's turnaround since last week's 15-0 loss to Mount Abraham.
"I was proud of the fact that today we persevered, stayed focused, and still had a great game. The improvement with this team is tangible," said Witalec-Krupa.
"They implement what we practice, and it's an uncanny group that turns things around quickly; we're not where we want to be, but we're getting closer every day."
Elkins earned the win for Enosburg, striking out 6; Mitchell struck out 13 for the Bullets.
Enosburg offense: Erin Diette hit a home run, Megan Severance had a double, Dana Elkins, Emma Keelty, and MaKenna Lovelette each had singles.
Fairfax offense: Taylor Mitchell had two hits, Courtney Burnor, Britney Hamel, Jaycee Douglas, Sarah Coloney, and Abbie Langlois each had one hit.
