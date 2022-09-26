The Enosburg boys’ varsity soccer team earned a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain on Friday, Sept. 23. Enosburg goal were scored by Landon Paulson (2 goals) and Danny Antillon (2 goals and an assist), and Hunter Meunier. Silas Kane had the shutout with two saves in goal.
Hornets earn shutout over Blue Mountain; Landon Paulson and Danny Antillon notch two goals each
