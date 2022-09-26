DSC_1257.jpg

File Photo: Danny Antillon (in white) outpaces a defender in the Enosburg Hornets' contest at Missisquoi Valley Union earlier in the 2022 season. 

 Adam Laroche

The Enosburg boys’ varsity soccer team earned a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain on Friday, Sept. 23. Enosburg goal were scored by Landon Paulson (2 goals) and Danny Antillon (2 goals and an assist), and Hunter Meunier. Silas Kane had the shutout with two saves in goal.

