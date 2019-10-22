ENOSBURG — In a day full of playoff action, the Hornet ladies (5) hosted Northfield/Williamstown (12) earning a 2-0 win over the visiting team.
The Hornets didn’t get an easy win on Tuesday afternoon as the 12th seeded Northfield/Williamstown team battled for possession and managed to keep the ball in the Hornets’ end of the field at points during both halves of the game.
“We started off a little slow. They had the advantage in the first ten minutes, but we turned it on and controlled the rest of the first half,” said Enosburg head coach Jason Hart.
Hornet defender Hannah Burns did what she’s done all year long--push back pesky opponents and ruin great scoring chances.
The rest of the Hornet defense worked alongside Burns to ensure that goalie Zoe McGee had the protection she needed as the game progressed.
“Being able to protect the lead is something you need to do to win games, and we were able to do that today,” said Hart.
On the offensive end, Enosburg had numerous chances to score in the first half, but Northfield/Williamstown’s goalkeeper stumped each effort.
It was Lacie Reed who put the Hornets on the board with 2:27 on the clock in the first half. Reed would strike again, scoring the Hornets’ second goal thirty minutes later, and sealing the victory for the home team.
“It was nice to see how hard Lacie fought today,” said Hart. “She’s been doing that all season, and I’m happy for her to get the results she deserves for the work she does.”
Reflecting on the game, Hart made note of the pieces that worked well for his Hornets team.
“It was good to go into halftime with a goal. The second half was a little rougher and they were fighting hard,” said Hart. “I think we, at times, get into a protectionist mindset when we had the lead. We did step up our defense, and Zoe McGee made some great saves for us. Our offense did a good job of creating chances when we had the ball and keeping them honest.”
Reed, all smiles at the end of the game, had plenty to fight for on Tuesday afternoon.
“Before the game I got really pumped up. I knew this could be my last game and I didn’t want it to be,” said Reed. “We’re doing so well. We’ve been working well together, and we’re all close friends. That really helps on the field.”