CHESTER — The Enosburg boys’ soccer team earned a thrilling 1-0 win over BFA Fairfax on Friday, sending them on to face Green Mountain in the DIII semifinal.
After a weather-induced reschedule pushed the game from Tuesday to Wednesday, the No. 7 Hornets traveled to Chester to take on the No. 3 Chieftains.
The Hornets held off the Chieftains until midway through the first, but the Chieftains scored twice in the first, tacking on a third in the second half, and earning the 3-0 victory.
Enosburg goalie, Ethan Jackson, played a fearless game, challenging Chieftain opponents and working to keep the ball clear of the 18. Jackson had 7 saves for Enosburg.
The Hornets closed the unusual COVID season with a trip to the semifinal and one of the most electrifying quarterfinal games hosted in Franklin County in recent years.
