Owen.jpg

Owen McKinstry - Messenger file photo from the 2020 season.

 Heather Lovelette

BRISTOL —The Enosburg boys opened the season on the road Friday night at Mount Abraham. The Hornets were down by 12 points early but managed to climb back into the game and take a 34-33 lead on a 3-pointer by Owen McKinstry with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter. It was back and forth through much of the fourth quarter, but a couple of late turnovers cost the Hornets, and the Eagles jumped out to a 47-41 lead. A late basket by Nathaniel Robtoy with under two minutes remaining got the Hornets back in the game but wasn't enough as the Eagles held on for the 50-43 victory. Gavin Combs led the Hornets with 10 points. The Hornets are back in action on February 19 when they take on in-county rival MVU.

