HINESBURG — The Enosburg Hornets boys' volleyball team opened the season traveling to defending champions CVU on Tuesday.
CVU won 3-0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-19). The match, like all in the 2020 fall season, was played outdoors in overcast, windy weather.
Volleyball teams will be required to compete outdoors due to COVID regulations.
The match started as a rout but became competitive in the last two sets, with the Hornets leading through most of the second and third before falling to runs by CVU.
Landon Blake paced the Hornets offense with 4 kills, 2 assists, and 2 digs, while fellow setter Nathaniel Robtoy added 8 assists and 3 digs.
Senior Owen McKinstry controlled the net with 4 blocks and 3 kills. Kolten Robtoy contributed 2 aces and 3 kills. Kyle Ovitt led the backcourt defense with 4 digs.
“While we lost this one, I'm fairly happy with what we were able to do after that first awful set," said Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy.
"We have a young team, and some of these guys were playing in their first varsity match ever, in challenging conditions, against a great team. We should be able to build upon what we learned from today's performance.”