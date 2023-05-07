ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets kept the Saturday, May 6 game with Middlebury close in the early innings, but the Tigers steadily added runs, eventually earning a 7-3 win.
After Middlebury took the lead in the top of the first, Peter Stiebris hit a double to score Danny Antillon, who was hit by a pitch, and halve the Hornets' deficit.
In the bottom of the third, the Hornets tacked on two additional runs as Antillon's double plated Fletcher Bentley and Stiebris reached base on an error and scored Antillon; the Hornets left the inning trailing by one run with a score of 4-3.
Middlebury added a run in the following three innings while holding the Hornets scoreless.
Grady Gervais took the loss for the Hornets, allowing five hits and six runs over six innings, striking out two.
T. Morter got the win for Middlebury, surrendering three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 12.
Luke Burns, Peter Stiebris, Danny Antillon, Fletcher Bentley, and Keeghan Cousino each managed one hit to lead Hornets.
