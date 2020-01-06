RICHFORD — The Enosburg girls’ basketball team earned a 56-37 point victory over the Richford Rockets on Saturday.
Enosburg led at the half, 36-22 led by Sophie Burns with 17 points and a stifling defense.
Enosburg had 28 steals in the game. Emily Adams had 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. Lydia Bowen had 7 points, Hannah Burns had 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.
Maddie St Onge had 6 points, Michaela Chase had 4 points and 8rebounds. Allison Bowen had 4points, and Megan Gervais and Emma Gervais had 2 each.
Richford was led by Elizabeth Snider with 10.
Enosburg improves to 5-0 and plays at North Country next Friday.